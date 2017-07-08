FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood warning issued in several parishes

A flash flood warning has been issued for several parishes throughout Louisiana as rains are off to an earlier than expected start on Saturday morning.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather now extends across just about the entire WAFB viewing area.

Flood Advisory has been upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning for the communities of Centreville, Norwood, Wilson, Clinton and surrounding areas until 11:30 AM. Flooding of flood prone low lying areas is imminent or already occurring.

Localized nuisance street flooding is possible. A strong thunderstorm remains over the area and continues to dump heavy rainfall over the area under the advisory. 1-2" of additional rainfall will be possible until at least 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service says the doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Three to five inches of rain

have already fallen in these areas they say. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Remember, do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. If water is rising seek shelter to higher ground.

FULL LIST OF AREAS UNDER FLOOD WARNING:

East Feliciana

Clinton

Centreville

Wilson

Norwood

Wilkinson County (MS)

Amite County (MS)

