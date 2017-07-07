Baton Rouge man arrested on 400 counts of pornography involving juveniles

A Baton Rouge man is now behind bars on 400 counts of pornography involving juveniles, reports the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Dentation Dr. in Baton Rouge on Friday, July 7 after officials got word there may be child pornography at the residence. During the search of the home, officials reportedly found more than 400 images of child pornography involving children ages 3-12 engaging in sexual activity or posing nude.

Officials then arrested Michael Toups, 60. After being arrested, Toups reportedly admitted to downloading, viewing, and saving images of child pornography for several years.

