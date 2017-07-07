Allergists alter treatment due to shortage of anti-venom for insect bites

Roadway incidents for Friday, July 7.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, July 7.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is now behind bars on 400 counts of pornography involving juveniles, reports the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is now behind bars on 400 counts of pornography involving juveniles, reports the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Allergy sufferers have it tough during the summer, particularly those allergic to insect stings. With summer being the peak season for bee, wasp, yellow jacket, and hornet bites, allergists are now being forced to change patient treatment due to a 35 percent shortage in an antidote.More >>
Allergy sufferers have it tough during the summer, particularly those allergic to insect stings. With summer being the peak season for bee, wasp, yellow jacket, and hornet bites, allergists are now being forced to change patient treatment due to a 35 percent shortage in an antidote.More >>
LSU is extending its enrollment deadline for the upcoming school year indefinitely, according to an article from the Business Report.More >>
LSU is extending its enrollment deadline for the upcoming school year indefinitely, according to an article from the Business Report.More >>
More than 1,000 households have made a big step in their flood recovery process by moving out of Manufactured Housing Units (MHU) and back into permanent housing.More >>
More than 1,000 households have made a big step in their flood recovery process by moving out of Manufactured Housing Units (MHU) and back into permanent housing.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A story that has made headlines in East Texas for the past three years is know being told to America in a new TV episode on Investigation Discovery.More >>
A story that has made headlines in East Texas for the past three years is know being told to America in a new TV episode on Investigation Discovery.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A family decided to blow up an old washing machine to help remember their child's high school graduation.More >>
A family decided to blow up an old washing machine to help remember their child's high school graduation.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>