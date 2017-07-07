LSU extends enrollment deadline indefinitely for upcoming year

LSU is extending its enrollment deadline for the upcoming school year indefinitely, according to an article from the Business Report. The move may be to attract TOPS students wary due to state budget cuts.

A new deadline has not yet been decided upon by the school for when it will stop taking applications and orientation deposits. Applications were originally due on April 15. The deadline for orientation fees was May 1.

It's currently unclear if the school is suffering from lower enrollment numbers since funding for TOPS was cut last year during the legislative session, then restored for next year. Enrollment numbers for this year will be released after the first two weeks of classes.

