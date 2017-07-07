FEMA reports more than 1,000 households have moved out of MHUs, back to permanent homes

More than 1,000 households have made a big step in their flood recovery process by moving out of Manufactured Housing Units (MHU) and back into permanent housing.

FEMA says at the height of the temporary housing program after the August 2016 flooding, more than 4,600 households were put into MHUs. Most of the households taking advantage of the MHUs were located in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Livingston Parishes. Currently, about 3,500 households still remain in MHUs.

Flood victims can stay in their MHU until February of 2018 if they continue to work towards a permanent housing solution. FEMA says currently, 72 percent of households are on track with their permanent housing plans.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.