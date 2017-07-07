Pierre Part man arrested for failing to register as sex offender for the third time

A 54-year-old man has been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, for the third time.

Huey J. Hue of Pierre Part was arrested on Thursday, July 6 for failing to register as a sex offender, reports the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Hue was convicted in 2001 of indecent behavior with a juvenile. At the time, he was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised probation. As part of the probation, Hue was ordered to register as a sex offender and maintain registration requirements throughout his supervised release.

Since being convicted, Hue has been charged twice with failing to meet registration requirements and once for using social media as a sex offender. This latest arrest makes the third time Hue has been arrested for failing to register.

Hue was booked and is awaiting a bond hearing.

