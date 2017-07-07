Ricotta Cheese Pecan Pound Cake

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: July 11, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 12 Servings

Comment:

Many different dessert recipes call for sour cream. There are sour cream coffee cakes, muffins and pound cakes. We have taken one of our favorite sour cream dessert recipes and substituted Ricotta cheese in place of the sour cream to make this delicious Creole pecan pound cake.

Ingredients:

1 cup Ricotta cheese

¼ cup chopped pecans

3 cups cake flour

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp baking soda

1 cup unsalted butter

3 cups sugar

6 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup flour

½ cup brown sugar, packed

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsps melted butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 300°F. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan. Sprinkle pecans on the bottom of the pan and set aside. Sift together cake flour, salt and baking soda in a medium bowl and set aside. In a large bowl, cream unsalted butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Add cake flour mixture alternately with Ricotta cheese stirring to mix well. Pour half of the batter over pecans in prepared pan. In a small mixing bowl, add flour, brown sugar and cinnamon and mix well. Cut in melted butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle mixture over batter in the Bundt pan and top with remaining batter. Bake 75–90 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 20 minutes then turn onto a wire rack and cool completely.