Contractor bonds out of latest fraud arrest

A contractor previously arrested on several fraud charges across multiple parishes has posted bond on his latest arrest.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs report that Michael Simmers, of TWG Contractors, failed to return a $5,000 payment made to him by flooded homeowners in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The victim says a contract was signed in January 2017 and a payment was made into a business account. In February, the homeowner contacted TWG Contractors to ask when the work would begin.

According to the report, a “project manager” visited the home and began making suggestions about how repairs should be done, which the victim was not comfortable with.

The victim then spoke with a representative of the company to cancel the contract prior to the 45 day limit provided to contractors to start work, and recoup the $5,000 payment. The victim was told he could only get half of his money back, due to canceling the contract.

The victim says no money has been returned at all, and further attempts to contact the company have failed.

On May 1, the victim states Simmers contacted him and said he would make every attempt to reimburse the money, but by May 20, he had yet to receive any money or hear anything else from the company.

Simmers bonded out of East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a single felony count of residential contractor fraud Friday morning. He faces similar charges in EBR, as well as Livingston and Ascension Parishes.

