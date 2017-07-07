EBR city-parish finishing up final pass for flood debris collection

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
East Baton Rouge city-parish debris removal crews will be finishing up their final debris removal collection across the parish on Friday. The purpose of the final pass is to collect any remaining debris from the August 2016 flood.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 11.More >>
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - According to documents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court, Dr. Brandon Dumas has filed a lawsuit against the Southern University Board of Supervisors. TheMore >>
With so many cameras in so many places, our view of natural disasters is changing. From the emergency response to the news coverage, drones and live Facebook feeds gave an unprecedented lookMore >>
