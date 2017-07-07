EBR city-parish finishing up final pass for flood debris collection

East Baton Rouge city-parish debris removal crews will be finishing up their final debris removal collection across the parish on Friday.

The purpose of the final pass is to collect any remaining debris from the August 2016 flood. The final debris collection efforts started on July 10.

This final pass is part of the six-month extension for debris removal activities Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome secured earlier this year. As part of this agreement, all debris removal operations must cease by Sunday, August 13 in order to qualify for federal cost sharing reimbursements.

This final collection will include the removal of debris at residential addresses along state highways throughout the parish, as well as in areas crews have already been servicing. In April, the mayor announced the expansion of the city-parish's program to include all residents along state highways.

Residents still in need to debris removal services should move the debris to the curb as soon as possible. Residents should also contact the Department of Environmental Services at 225-389-4865. Items eligible for pickup include anything in the home that was damaged as a result of the flooding, such as furniture, flooring, insulation, and sheetrock.

Construction and reconstruction materials are not eligible, per FEMA's policy. Removal of these items is the responsible of the homeowner and/or the contractor. Ineligible items include boxes, containers of sheetrock mud, and cutoff pieces of wood or sheetrock. Homeowners can dispose of these materials at the North Landfill, located at 16001 Samuels Rd.

Since the flooding, crews have collected almost 1.97 million cubic yards of debris, making it one of the largest debris collection efforts of its kind. For more information about debris removal efforts, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.