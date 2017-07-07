Mainly dry mornings, hot temps expected for weekend; rain chances around 50%

The First Alert Forecast through the weekend and into next week remains essentially unchanged: mainly dry mornings with sunrise temperatures in the mid 70s, a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs around 90° to the lower 90s, and afternoon rain chances running at 50 percent or better through the weekend and into next week.

This is what's expected for July: forecasted high and low temperatures, as well as the afternoon rain chances, are just about the "climatological normal" for the WAFB viewing area during the month of July and August too.

As has been the case over the past several days, none of the next five to seven days are likely to become all-day washouts, but with the potential for afternoon thunderstorms, residents should be ready for one or two of those becoming strong-to-severe. In fact, the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the WAFB viewing area -- from Baton Rouge northward -- posted under a "Marginal Risk" for severe storms on Saturday.

The primary risks from active storms on Saturday will be damaging thunderstorm winds and large hail, but a "Marginal Risk" is the lowest threat category that the SPC will issue and suggests only very few severe storms are expected. In addition, the few storms that do become “severe” (by the NWS definition) are expected to be limited in both areal coverage and duration.

The WAFB viewing area did have one Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Thursday afternoon in Tangipahoa Parish. It's that kind of isolated severe weather event that a "Marginal Risk" alludes to. For most residents, even if there is rain and an overhead thunderstorm, the impact will be relatively brief, although Saturday storms could be rather lightning-charged as they may be drifting in from the north (remember than north-to-south tracking thunderstorms are often more “electrified” than our more traditional south-to-north movers).

Not much of a difference is expected in terms of the daily weather outlook for Sunday through Wednesday, although the severe storm threat may be lower.

At 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued its last Advisory for Tropical Depression #4, noting that the satellite signature from the tropical disturbance has degenerated into a non-tropical remnant low.

So here's hoping that you get to enjoy the weekend! Watch the skies for those occasional thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, be careful in the summer heat, and don't forget the sunscreen if you're going to be in the outdoors for long periods of time.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.