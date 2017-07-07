New APSO substation, community playground breaks ground

A contractor previously arrested on several fraud charges across multiple parishes has posted bond on his latest arrest.More >>
East Baton Rouge city-parish debris removal crews are set to begin their final debris removal collection across the parish on Monday, July 10.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, July 7.More >>
The First Alert Forecast through the weekend and into next week remains essentially unchanged: mainly dry mornings with sunrise temperatures in the mid 70s, a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs around 90° to the lower 90s, and afternoon rain chances running at 50 percent or better through the weekend and into next week.More >>
Black Lives Matter is a movement, not an organization that can be sued by a Louisiana police officer who was injured at a protest after a deadly police shooting, a prominent activist's attorney claims.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.More >>
A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.More >>
