FEMA to spend $13.1 million in flood mitigation funding for property owners

U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced that FEMA will spend $13.1 million to protect property owners from future floods.

The money will go to Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Tammany, and Livingston parishes.

“This is a smart use of money through the National Flood Insurance Program,” said Sen. Kennedy. “In fact, I’ve offered legislation to reauthorize the program and to put a bigger focus on mitigation efforts. No one wants to flood. People lose their homes and businesses, and the federal government ends up spending a lot of money to help them rebuild. What we need to do is ensure that you don’t flood in the first place through elevation, the purchase of flood-prone properties and other mitigation work.”

According to FEMA, the grants are:

Lafourche (residential elevations) - $1.2M

This grant will fund the elevation of eight properties. The elevated properties will exceed base flood elevation ordinance levels, reducing the impact of large and small flood events. This activity reduces damages to residential structures in flood events, thereby reducing long-term costs to NFIP, the homeowners, reduces impact to emergency response personnel, and breaks the repeat-claim cycle. The cost share is 93% and comprised of three-severe repetitive loss properties and five-repetitive loss properties. This award is pursuant to the National Flood Insurance Act.

Jefferson Parish - 2016 Reconstruction of Flood Prone Structures - $4.6M

This grant will fund mitigation reconstruction of 24 properties in Jefferson Parish. The reconstructed properties will exceed base flood elevation with an additional two-feet of elevation to meet local ordinance levels, reducing the impact of large and small flood events. This activity reduces damages to residential structures in flood events, thereby reducing long-term costs to the National Flood Insurance Program and the homeowners, reduces impact to emergency response personnel, and breaks the repeat-claim cycle. The cost share is 100% federal because the properties are severe repetitive loss. This award is pursuant to the National Flood Insurance Act.

St. Tammany Parish – FMA 2016 Elevation Application II - $5.2M

This grant will fund the elevation of 23 properties. The elevated properties will exceed base flood elevation ordinance levels, reducing the impact of large and small flood events. The cost share is 94% federal because the project is comprised of 10 severe repetitive loss properties, 11 repetitive loss properties, and two insured properties. This award is pursuant to the National Flood Insurance Act.

Livingston Parish 2016 FMA - $2.1M

This grant will fund the elevation of four properties and the voluntary acquisition of nine properties. The elevation properties will exceed base flood elevation ordinance levels, reducing the impact of large and small flood events. The acquisition and elevation activities will reduce or eliminate damages to residential structures. The cost share is 99% federal due to the composition of two repetitive loss and 11 severe repetitive loss properties. This award is pursuant to the National Flood Insurance Act.

