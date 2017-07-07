Your Turn: Reggie's Bar

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Daniel Boudreaux. Boudreaux and other people commented on our Facebook page about the temporary restraining order that allowed Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge to reopen in time for the Fourth of July holiday. A law enforcement sting at the bar last month resulted in 37 arrests and the immediate emergency suspension of Reggie’s permit to sell alcohol. State officials were not happy that the bar was allowed to reopen and neither was Boudreaux. In his words:

Wait, wait, wait. You mean I can get my business shut down by the local government that issues the permit, then have a judge override that and let them open back up? If this isn't the epitome of Louisiana politics.

That’s Daniel Boudreaux’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.