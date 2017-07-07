Trial rescheduled for man accused of killing convicted sex offender

The trial of a man accused of killing another man, who was convicted of molesting his girlfriend, has been rescheduled to December 4.

Jace Crehan is currently on trial for killing and stuffing 47-year-old Robert Noce, Jr.'s body in a barrel.

On Friday July 7, a judge granted a continuance and rescheduled the trail, which was supposed to start July 24.

On June 26, Brittany Monk, Crehan's girlfriend, pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.

Monk avoided the life without parole sentence with her plea and will instead face anywhere from 10 to 40 years behind bars based on her testimony during her former lover's trial.

"The judge will hear her testimony and her involvement and based on what she does and how she cooperates, the judge will eventually determine what the appropriate sentence will be," said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Crehan's defense team said they wanted a continuance to allow more time to review Monk's recorded testimony. They told the judge they did not have enough time with the first trial date.

Subsequently, Monks sentencing date has also been pushed back to January 18.

