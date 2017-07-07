RELATED STORIES: Couple accused of murdering convicted sex offen - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

RELATED STORIES: Couple accused of murdering convicted sex offender

A grand jury heard a controversial case Wednesday afternoon, involving a couple, Jace Crehan and Brittany Monk, accused of murdering a Zachary man who was a convicted sex offender. The grand jury has indicted the couple and has officially charged them both with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly