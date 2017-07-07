Wounded officer sues Black Lives Matter, leaders

A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officer in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.

DeRay Mckesson and four other Black Lives Matter leaders are named as defendants in the suit filed Friday on behalf of one of the officers wounded in the July 17 attack by a black military veteran, who killed three other officers before he was shot dead.

According to lawsuit, which can be found below, claims the officer filing the suit was injured in Baton Rouge, while McKesson and Black Lives Matter leaders are all people who live outside the state. The suit claims this is a substantial part of the ambush shooting on law enforcement in August of 2016, giving rise to their claims.

The lawsuit, filed by "Officer John Doe Smith," claims the officer was in the line of duty when he was shot by a person "violently protesting against police," which was "caused or contributed to" by the leaders of "Black Lives Matter."

In the suit, the plaintiff describes Black Lives Matter as a "militant anti-police national organization."

The lawsuit claims McKesson, a resident of the state of Maryland, the leader of BLM and acted on behalf of the organization.

The suit claims in 2016, as a leader of the organization, McKesson and the other leaders planned the "Summer of Chaos," "Weekend of Rage," and used the internet and social media to organize, stage, and orchestrate protests and also lead multiple protests.

It also claims McKesson and the leaders lead violence that accompanied the protests including those in Ferguson, Missouri, Baltimore, Maryland, McKinney and Dallas, Texas, and Baton Rouge.

Other defendants named in the suit include Johnetta "Netta" Elzie, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi. All defendants are active members of the Black Lives Matter organization, as the suit claims.

The suit doesn't name the officer, but its description of the plaintiff matches East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Tullier.

The attorneys representing Tullier previously sued Black Lives Matter and Mckesson on behalf of a Baton Rouge police officer who was injured at a protest over a deadly police shooting last July.

Below is a copy of the lawsuit:

