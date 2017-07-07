CATS launches modern, mobile-friendly website to better serve riders, public

The Baton Rouge area transit agency has officially launched a new, modern website in hopes of improving the experiences of riders.

The Capital Area Transit System, affectionately known as CATS, launched a mobile friendly, modern website aimed at improving how riders and the public get information about the bus system.

The new CATS website, which launched at brcats.com, is designed to be used on mobile phone, they say, making it easier for people on the go to find information from CATS.

Unlike the previous version, the site is responsive and will automatically adjust its size to fit the device being used.

“Our riders are mobile, so we knew our website had to be as well,” said CEO Bill Deville. “CATS has made serious strides in improving its fleet, including offering free WiFi on its new buses, but none of that means anything if people can’t get relevant information when they need it.”

The new site also allows CATS to quickly publicize rider alerts and route changes in real time and prioritizes tools letting riders track their bus and plan their trips.

Officials say the design not only incorporates feedback from the CATS staff and board, but also information provided through a survey of users of the agency’s old website.

“One of the primary complaints we heard was that riders wanted to be able to find information about route changes more easily,” Deville said. “On the new site, rider alerts will be highlighted in a bar across the top of the site, making them hard to miss when you visit our site.”

Site visitors can also sign up to receive updates about CATS’ operations and programs via email newsletter on the site.

Officials say news alerts and board meeting minutes, agendas and documents will be easy to view on the new site, increasing transparency about the board’s activities. Board meetings will still be streamed through the agency’s Ustream channel.

The new CATS site also incorporates more seamlessly with social media channels, allowing CATS to bring information to users in a familiar format. CATS currently provides routine updates and information about the agency using Facebook and Twitter.

The CATS website was developed by Baton Rouge-based digital agency Covalent Logic.

