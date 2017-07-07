BRCC to host youth STEM summer camp

A local community college will be hosting a summer camp geared towards students interested in the science, technology, engineering or math fields.

Baton Rouge Community College will host a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) camp for youth in grades 7 through 12.

Each day the students will participate in several STEM activities such as building and programming Lego EV3 robots and indoor/outdoor interactive mathematics activities.

Camp participants will also work on computer programming and DNA fingerprinting, and conduct chemistry and physics experiments.

Organizers say the students will go on a field trip on the last day of the camp, July 21.

The camp is set to begin on July 17 and go until July 21 at the BRCC Mid-City Campus on 201 Community College Dr in the Cypress Building and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The camp is sponsored by BRCC's STEM Division.

There is a registration fee of $100 per student, which organizers say includes all activities, four lunches, and a T-shirt.

To register or for more information, email STEM@MyBRCC.edu or call Raven Dora' at (225) 216-8105.

The school says the leading goals of the Division of STEM are to inspire and engage individuals in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses, programs, and careers through a diverse learning environment using scientific and analytic reasoning that prepares those individuals for the workforce.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.