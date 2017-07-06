Mom launches support group for parents of addicts

The words of a grieving mother touched thousands of people around the world last year. Now Gwen Knox is turning her pain into action. Knox recently launched the first Louisiana chapter of a support group called PAL – Parents of Addicted Love Ones.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
Children often find their way into bodies of water unattended. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about ten people die every day from unintentional drowning.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, July 6.More >>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced Thursday that FEMA has awarded $8.6 million to Louisiana to help the state recover from the August 2016 flooding. FEMA awarded $5.9 million to Ascension Parish and $2.7 million to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
