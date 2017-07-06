$8.6M awarded to Ascension Parish, Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High for flood recovery

U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced Thursday that FEMA has awarded $8.6 million to Louisiana to help the state recover from the August 2016 flooding.

FEMA awarded $5.9 million to Ascension Parish and $2.7 million to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.

"This money is vital to parishes that were devastated by the August 2016 floods. Ascension Parish sustained heavy flooding and incurred expensive cleanup work. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School took over a historic Baton Rouge campus only to be relocated by the flooding a week after starting classes. This money will help them recover and rebuild," said Kennedy.

"Senator Kennedy has worked hard to secure the flood recovery funding we need, and I appreciate his efforts. Every penny counts in our mission to rebuild Ascension Parish and make our community whole again," said Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa.

"The August flooding forced us to relocate last year from the former Redemptorist High School campus just a week after starting classes. Every single building on that historic campus was lost. This funding will allow us to return to a campus that has been part of the north Baton Rouge community for more than 65 years. I want to thank Senator Kennedy for working with us to secure the funding that we need to recover," said Brian Moscona, principal of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.