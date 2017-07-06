Splash pad in Denham Springs remains closed due to concerns about skin infection

A public splash pad in Denham Springs, called Kidz Korner Playland, remains closed due to reports of a skin infection by contracted by kids after visiting the park.

Reports say after visiting the splash pad, kids became infected with Impetigo, a bacterial infection that causes sores on the body. Mayor Gerard Landry says the park is being cleaned and bleached.

Landry also says fresh water from the city's water system is used for the splash pad.

A meeting with the Department of Health was supposed to be held on Wednesday, July 5, however, the meeting had to be rescheduled. Mayor Landry says he is not comfortable reopening the splash pad until he's spoken with health officials.

There is no official confirmation that the infection originated from Kidz Korner, however many parents are taking to social media to encourage others to keep their kids away from the park.

