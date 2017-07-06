Caught on camera: Two people wanted for alleged vehicle burglaries in Livingston Parish

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying two individuals suspected of burglarizing vehicles in the parish.

Officials say the two people have been targeting unlocked vehicles in certain areas of the parish. The latest surveillance footage was taken on Duff Rd. just after midnight on July 6. In the video, the suspects try to open the door of the vehicle, which appears to be locked, then they spot the security camera, and leave.

Anyone with information about the identities of these suspects is asked to contact LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Anyone who has surveillance footage of these suspects is also encouraged to contact the sheriff's office.

