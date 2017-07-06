Caught on camera: Two people wanted for alleged vehicle burglaries in Livingston Parish

U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced Thursday that FEMA has awarded $8.6 million to Louisiana to help the state recover from the August 2016 flooding. FEMA awarded $5.9 million to Ascension Parish and $2.7 million to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, July 6.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying two individuals suspected of burglarizing vehicles in the parish.More >>
A 27-year-old man died and the deputy who shot him was injured after the two became involved in a struggle.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise underwent surgery for infection management on Thursday, July 6 after he was readmitted to the ICU at MedStar Washington Hospital Center Wednesday.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
