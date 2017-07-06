Person arrested at two sobriety checkpoints over 4th of July weekend in Livingston Parish

People who live near the railroad tracks in the City of New Roads want trains to slow down.More >>
People who live near the railroad tracks in the City of New Roads want trains to slow down.More >>
A public splash pad in Denham Springs, called Kidz Korner Playland, remains closed due to reports of a skin infection by contracted by kids after visiting the park.More >>
A public splash pad in Denham Springs, called Kidz Korner Playland, remains closed due to reports of a skin infection by contracted by kids after visiting the park.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, July 6.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, July 6.More >>
Kenner Representative Julie Stokes-R will no longer seek the position of State Treasurer after being diagnosed with breast cancer.More >>
Kenner Representative Julie Stokes-R will no longer seek the position of State Treasurer after being diagnosed with breast cancer.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police, conducted two sobriety checkpoints over the 4th of July holiday weekend and seized a considerable amount of drugs.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police, conducted two sobriety checkpoints over the 4th of July holiday weekend and seized a considerable amount of drugs.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A wedding proposal we first told you about last year, has gone viral all over the world.More >>
A wedding proposal we first told you about last year, has gone viral all over the world.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>