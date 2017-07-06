Person arrested at two sobriety checkpoints over 4th of July weekend in Livingston Parish

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police, conducted two sobriety checkpoints over the 4th of July holiday weekend and seized a considerable amount of drugs.

The checkpoints were held on Friday, June 30 in the 6800 block of Magnolia Beach Rd. and on Monday, July 3, in the 2500 block of Florida Blvd.

"It's something you don't come across often. One person was stopped during both checkpoints on drug charges. During the first checkpoint, he was arrested and quickly bonded. During the second, illegal narcotics were discovered and removed from the streets of Livingston Parish," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Anthony Chinn, 27, of Central, was arrested Friday night on the following charges:

Possession of marijuana

Possession of schedule II narcotics

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

The two passengers in Chinn's vehicle, Joshua Johnson, 29, of Bueche and Tykelian Lafleur, 18, of Baton Rouge, were also arrested on the same charges. All three were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where bond was set at $60,530 for each. Officials say all three bonded out on July 1.

LPSO deputies encountered Chinn again at the second checkpoint on Monday.

"Deputies were overwhelmed by the extreme odor of marijuana. During the investigation that followed, Chinn exited the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana on his person. A search of the vehicle yielded much more," said Ard.

Deputies seized the following items from Chinn's vehicle:

7.75 lbs of marijuana

2.29 lbs of cannabis-infused candy (total approximate street value of all marijuana seized: $70,000)

Approx. $36,000 in cash

Chinn and his passenger, Ariyal Sanders, 25, of Baton Rouge, were both arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Chinn is currently incarcerated. Sanders is facing charges of possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,030. Officials say she bonded out on July 5.

"These checkpoints are important. We're helping to protect our citizens from impaired drivers and sometimes we are able to get repeat offenders off the streets," said Ard.

The overall results of the two checkpoints are as follows:

Friday: 979 vehicles screened 2 DWI arrests 15 narcotics arrests 3 warrant arrests

Saturday: 610 vehicles screened 1 DWI arrest 16 narcotics arrests 2 open container arrests 16 citations issued



