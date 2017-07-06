Hammond man accused of killing 9-month-old infant now in custody

A 28-year-old man is now in custody after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office officials say he killed a 9-month-old infant.

Benjamin Joseph Carter Sr. was taken into custody Monday, July 3 and is charged with second degree murder.

Deputies responded to a home in Hammond around 3:45 p.m. Monday regarding an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, deputies immediately began to try to revive the infant, but their efforts were unsuccessful. An investigation into the baby's death led detectives to Carter Sr.

The autopsy revealed blunt force trauma was the cause of death. Officials say further details surrounding the infant's death will not be released.

