Four arrested after troopers find 15K pills, 9 lbs of marijuana

A 28-year-old man is now in custody after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office officials say he killed a 9-month-old infant.More >>
A 28-year-old man is now in custody after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office officials say he killed a 9-month-old infant.More >>
A 5-year-old boy drowned Wednesday night in Holden, say officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 5-year-old boy drowned Wednesday night in Holden, say officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Four men are behind bars after troopers allegedly found them in possession of 15,000 doses of Xanax and 9 pounds of marijuana.More >>
Four men are behind bars after troopers allegedly found them in possession of 15,000 doses of Xanax and 9 pounds of marijuana.More >>
No fidget spinners in Rapides Parish Schools, that's the word from the school board.More >>
No fidget spinners in Rapides Parish Schools, that's the word from the school board.More >>
The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has a planned closure of the I-10 eastbound lane at U.S. 61., beginning Friday, July 7 at 9 p.m. and ending Monday, July 10 at 5 a.m.More >>
The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has a planned closure of the I-10 eastbound lane at U.S. 61., beginning Friday, July 7 at 9 p.m. and ending Monday, July 10 at 5 a.m.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
South Carolina's Republican Party chairman says he'll be handing over state voter data to the Trump Administration after the state Election Commission declined to do so on grounds of state law.More >>
South Carolina's Republican Party chairman says he'll be handing over state voter data to the Trump Administration after the state Election Commission declined to do so on grounds of state law.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>