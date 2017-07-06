Four arrested after troopers find 15K pills, 9 lbs of marijuana

Four men are behind bars after troopers allegedly found them in possession of 15,000 doses of Xanax and 9 pounds of marijuana.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the drugs were found during a traffic stop Thursday morning on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The trooper was patrolling when he pulled the driver over for a violation. During the stop, the trooper became "suspicious of criminal activity."

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Jacob Guidry, 20, of Independence - charged with Improper Lane Usage, Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana), and Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule IV Drugs (Xanax).

Chord Addison, 26, of Denham Springs – charged with Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) and Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule IV Drugs (Xanax).

Allen Bennett, 22, of Independence – charged with Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) and Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule IV Drugs (Xanax).

Kevndrae Roberts, 26, of Independence – charged with Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) and Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule IV Drugs (Xanax).

