5-year-old child drowns in Holden

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
HOLDEN, LA (WAFB) -

A 5-year-old boy drowned Wednesday night in Holden, say officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, LPSO deputies responded to the 30000 block of Sydney Woods Rd. in Holden in reference to a drowning. 

The victim has been identified as Michael Marino.

No foul play is suspected in this case, however, the investigation is ongoing.

