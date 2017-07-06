Rapides Parish bans fidget spinners from schools

Before school let out for the summer, fidget spinners were on the rise.

But, at the Wednesday Rapides Parish School board meeting fidget spinners and like devices were banned for the start of the new school year.

Board and audience members agreed that fidget spinners are distracting in the classroom for both students and teachers.

"Some people were getting them just to play with them and that was a problem," said board member Sandra Franklin. "So, they want to make sure that we are doing it for the right reasons.There are alternatives for special needs students to assist them in that process, too."

This ban extends beyond schools to include school buses and school sponsored events.

All devices will be confiscated and returned only to a parent upon request.

Copyright 2017 KALB. All rights reserved.