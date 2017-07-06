Judge reschedules hearing for former assistant principal charged with murder of pregnant teacher

A judge for the 19th Judicial District Courthouse pushed back the date for a motions hearing for an assistant principal charged with killing a pregnant teacher.

Robert Marks is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide for the deaths of Lyntell Washington, 40, and her unborn baby.

Washington was reported missing the morning of June 9, 2016 after her then 3-year-old daughter was found in Baton Rouge alone near her vehicle, which had blood inside it.

The hearing was previously rescheduled due to a change in the prosecuting attorney.

On Thursday, Marks' defense attorney, Lionel Burns, filed a motion for the hearing to take place in 90 days.

Judge Beau Higginbotham extended the time to 120 days to give both parties ample time to review all the evidence thoroughly.

Marks' motion hearing is now rescheduled for Monday, November 13.

Marks is currently out on bond.

