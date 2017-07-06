Man sentenced to 15 years for 2014 shooting death outside bar in Paincourtville

A Donaldsonville man was sentenced to 15 years hard labor after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

On April 4, Matthew Jordan III, 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after shooting and killing Franky Joseph, 33, of Donaldsonville. This guilty plea was the result of an agreement with prosecutors.

The initial incident occurred back on September 14, 2014 shortly after midnight when Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Alexis Sports Bar on Hwy. 308 in Paincourtville in response to reports of a shooting. Joseph suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the Assumption Community Hospital, where he later died.

It was determined by investigators that Jordan and Joseph became engaged in a physical fight at the bar when Jordan retrieved a handgun from his vehicle shot Joseph, then fled the scene.

On July 5, 2017, Judge LeBlanc issued the sentence.

