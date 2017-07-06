CRIME STOPPERS: Trio wanted on drug charges

Crime Stoppers needs your help to track down three people who are wanted on drug charges.

The following individuals are accused of selling narcotics to an undercover police officer:

Christopher Wesley, 28

Kayla Michelle Shealy, 28

Trenton Carter, 25

All three are wanted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

If you know anything regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or email anonymously to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

