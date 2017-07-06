CRIME STOPPERS: Trio wanted on drug charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CRIME STOPPERS: Trio wanted on drug charges

L-R: Christopher Wesley, Kayla Shealy, Trenton Carter (Source: Crime Stoppers) L-R: Christopher Wesley, Kayla Shealy, Trenton Carter (Source: Crime Stoppers)
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Crime Stoppers needs your help to track down three people who are wanted on drug charges.  

The following individuals are accused of selling narcotics to an undercover police officer:  

  • Christopher Wesley, 28 
  • Kayla Michelle Shealy, 28 
  • Trenton Carter, 25 

All three are wanted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.  

If you know anything regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or email anonymously to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

