Rapper Webbie ordered substance abuse evaluation, no contact with victim

A well-known rapper will be allowed to return to his home in Georgia, but he is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

According to court records, Webster Gradney, Jr., 31, better known as "Webbie," appeared in a domestic violence courtroom Thursday morning regarding his recent arrest on charges of second-degree battery, false imprisonment, and domestic abuse by strangulation.

According to the probable cause report, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a hotel on Constitution Ave. Wednesday at roughly 5 a.m.

The victim told police Gradney tried to choke and hit her. He then allegedly refused to let her leave the room.

"The victim advised [Gradney] and his entourage held her against her will in [the room] for approximately two hours and took her cell phone away from her," states the probable cause report. "The victim advised every time she would try to run out of the room, [Gradney] would catch her and hit her with his fist or the belt."

The probable cause report also states that Gradney and the victim both live in Georgia. However, Gradney was born and raised in Baton Rouge.

A bond of $12,000 was issued Thursday morning and the judge did grant Gradney permission to leave the state. However, Gradney was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.