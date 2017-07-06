Deputy injured, man killed during early morning attempted burglary investigation

A 27-year-old man died and the deputy who shot him was injured after the two became involved in a struggle.

The Louisiana State Police is investigating the case. The deputy involved is with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to LSP, the deputy responded to an attempted burglary call in the town of Mamou Thursday morning at roughly 4:10 a.m.

When the deputy got to the scene, he found Dejuan Guillory. The release did not say whether Guillory was suspected of committing the alleged attempted burglary.

"Once contact was made, an altercation between Guillory and the deputy occurred," states a press release. "During the altercation, Guillory was shot."

Guillory was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the struggle, the deputy was injured and was taken to a local hospital. Officials did not provide details regarding his injury.

The deputy, whose name was not provided, is reportedly in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

