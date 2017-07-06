HAND IT ON: Catholic Charities Beat the Heat

This week’s Hand It On was a very important one for me to experience. I take so many of my blessings for gr anted and constantly have to remind myself to live with an “attitude of gratitude.”

One of the many blessings I enjoy is central air conditioning. There are so many less fortunate than me who do not have air conditioning at all. And a lot of them senior citizens.

Now with the "feel like" temperatures reaching well into the triple digits, WAFB proudly partners with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge to provide window air conditioning units for qualified residents in the diocese.

We gave our cash gift this week to the Executive Director David Aguillard and his team members Carol Spruell and Niki Morrow. We met them at Walmart on College Drive where they purchased a couple of window air units. Then, we followed them for an immediate installation at two residents’ homes.

“It’s gonna mean so much to my 75-year-old mom,” Vivian Haney said of her mother Ethel. “She has all kind of health issues and is at a doctor appointment right now.”

Vivian was waiting for her mother when we arrived at Ms. Ethel’s home to install a new window air unit in the living room.

David Aguillard and Carol Spruell immediately went to work to remove a broken air conditioning unit and install the new one. These two beautiful souls serve our community every single day and never get recognition. And on this very hot, humid afternoon, they rolled up their sleeves yet again to make homes more comfortable for others.

“God is awesome,” Vivian said as we prepared to leave. “All I can say is thank you to WAFB and Catholic Charities. You guys were wonderful coming out here to install this for my sister and my mom.”

Ms. Bessie Mae Thomas was equally as grateful when David and Carol did a similar installation in her bedroom.

“Oh the A/C’s been out over three years I believe it was. We were just making out with a fan in here,” Ms. Thomas indicated, wiping sweat from her forehead.

“It’ll make a big difference,” Ms. Thomas said as the cool air began blowing out of the newly installed window unit. “Oh, yeah that’s cool, indeed!”

What we take for gr anted in life is often a lifesaver for someone else. Always live in an “Attitude of Gratitude” and never forget, there is some else less fortunate than you.

To nominate someone for Hand It On, send an e-mail to HandItOn@wafb.com. Make sure to include your contact information, especially your phone number.

