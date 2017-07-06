City of Denham Springs to hold open house for long-term community recovery planning

Officials in Denham Springs want input from residents as the area continues to recover from last year's flood.

The city of Denham Springs will hold an open house to discuss long-term community recovery planning.

Organizers say they want the public's input to help create solutions for long-term recovery issues.

The open house will be held at Denham Springs Junior High at 401 Haatchell Ln., Thursday, July 13 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, call 225-667-8332 or visit their website DehamStrong.com.

