Monthly Mid-City art market features "mini" makers in July edition

A monthly arts fair showcasing Baton Rouge creatives are introducing some "mini" makers in their latest edition.

The Mid-City Market, located on the corner of Eugene and Government, where the monthly art market takes place featuring Baton Rouge's talented creative entrepreneurs ranging from paintings, ceramics, and woodworkings to fashion and food items.

For the month of July, they're featuring something new. Organizers are hosting the Mini Mid-City Makers Market.

In addition to their usual sampling of Makers, they will also feature a small sampling of young creatives or 'Mini Makers' with everything from lemonade to cookies to 3D-printed jewelry. They say the purpose for creating this addition the market is to teach them entrepreneurship and business skills.

The Mid City Makers Market was born when a holiday home trunk show outgrew the home. Organizers say the move to a more public space in Mid-City Baton Rouge made more sense to them. They wanted to create a space for local artists and makers to collaborate and show off their work.

They bought the building and decided to pool together their resources and see what could happen.

Their goal is to create a laid back shopping experience in the middle of Mid-City. They say it is a chance to skip the big box stores and shop small in a local neighborhood with the area's own favorite local makers.

The July edition of Mid-City Markers Market takes place at 541 South Eugene St. from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. For more information including more on Mini Makers and how to register as a vendor, visit their website here.