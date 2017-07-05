Killian selects new interim mayor

The Town of Killian has chosen a new interim mayor.

At Wednesday night's town hall meeting, leaders chose Peter Bock to serve in the role until the November 6 election. Bock takes over for former Killian mayor, Craig McGhee, who announced he was stepping down last month and moving to Texas.

His last day as mayor was June 30.

A Facebook live video of the meeting from the Killian Police Department can be watched below.

