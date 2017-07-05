Scientists study 60,000 year old underwater cypress forest off coast of Alabama

Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
Children often find their way into bodies of water unattended. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about ten people die every day from unintentional drowning.More >>
Children often find their way into bodies of water unattended. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about ten people die every day from unintentional drowning.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, July 6.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, July 6.More >>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced Thursday that FEMA has awarded $8.6 million to Louisiana to help the state recover from the August 2016 flooding. FEMA awarded $5.9 million to Ascension Parish and $2.7 million to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.More >>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced Thursday that FEMA has awarded $8.6 million to Louisiana to help the state recover from the August 2016 flooding. FEMA awarded $5.9 million to Ascension Parish and $2.7 million to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying two individuals suspected of burglarizing vehicles in the parish.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying two individuals suspected of burglarizing vehicles in the parish.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with The Alabama Department of Health has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with The Alabama Department of Health has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>