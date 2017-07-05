Scientists discover 60,000 year old underwater cypress forest off coast of Alabama

Children often find their way into bodies of water unattended. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about ten people die every day from unintentional drowning.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, July 6.More >>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced Thursday that FEMA has awarded $8.6 million to Louisiana to help the state recover from the August 2016 flooding. FEMA awarded $5.9 million to Ascension Parish and $2.7 million to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying two individuals suspected of burglarizing vehicles in the parish.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with The Alabama Department of Health has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
