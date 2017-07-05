Steve Scalise undergoes surgery after being readmitted to ICU for infection concerns

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise underwent surgery for infection management on Thursday, July 6 after he was readmitted to the ICU at MedStar Washington Hospital Center Wednesday.

He was transferred out on June 23 due to continued good progress in his recovery, but had to be readmitted due to concerns about infection.

The hospital released the following statement on behalf of the Scalise family on Thursday:

Congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for the management of infection. He tolerated the procedure well. He remains in serious condition. We will provide updates as appropriate.

Scalise was shot on June 14 during a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game in Alexandria, Virginia.

