Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU after being shot in mid-June at congressional baseball practice

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the ICU at MedStar Washington Medical Center after he was transferred out on June 23 due to continued good progress in his recovery.

Scalise was shot on June 14 during a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game in Alexandria, Virginia.

The hospital issued an updated statement on Scalise's condition Wednesday, July 5. The statement reads:

Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit due to new concerns for infection. His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update tomorrow, July 6th.

