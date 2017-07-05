Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU after being shot in mid-June at congressional baseball practice

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, July 4.More >>
The Town of Killian has chosen a new interim mayor.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the ICU at MedStar Washington Medical Center after he was transferred out on June 23 due to continued good progress in his recovery.More >>
Two couples, one from Baton Rouge and one from Sulphur, have won grants to be used for in vitro fertilization from the clinic, Fertility Answers.More >>
At the Triple S convenience store Wednesday, relatives and friends of Alton Sterling gathered near the mural that's now painted on the side of the building.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
When a Louisiana state trooper's SUV went airborne, rolled over in a ditch and caught fire, a Shreveport resident was there to drag the injured lawman to safety.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
