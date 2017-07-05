Two couples struggling to conceive win grants for in vitro fertilization

Two couples, one from Baton Rouge and one from Sulphur, have won grants to be used for in vitro fertilization from the clinic, Fertility Answers.

Kaitlyn and Jared Guzzardo of Baton Rouge and Jordan and Daniel Allen of Sulphur have been struggling with infertility for years and are the winners of the grants. Rachel and Matthew Gayle of Zachary were also awarded a free intrauterine insemination.

At age 21, Jared was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. After months of chemotherapy and radiation, he took proactive steps to ensure he could still have children. His mother encouraged him to have sperm frozen before his treatment. Now five years cancer free, the chemo and radiation has made Jared unable to father children. Thankfully, his mother's sound advice has made it possible for him to still have children.

Jordan and Daniel, who are both teachers, have been trying for years to have a child. After much frustration, they got a diagnosis of male factor infertility, which is the cause of about 30 percent of infertility cases. During the course of the next year, the couple experienced four failed ovulation induction cycles and spent much of their savings on treatment.

Rachel and Matthew have been trying to conceive for eight years now. Male infertility was also the cause of this couple's troubles. Years of treatment has left them financially unable to continue and emotionally exhausted. They're hoping the gift of a free in vitro treatment will finally yield results.

One in eights couples in America struggle with infertility issues. However, few insurance companies cover treatment for infertility, and as a result, most couples pay for these expensive treatments out of their own pockets. With in vitro cycles costing between $15,000 and $20,000, the treatment is financially out of reach for most.

Fertility Answers was created to help couples both emotionally and financially. The clinic launched their Gift of Hope program to award infertility treatments toc couples with financial and medical needs for the treatment. Since 2006, the clinic has given 16 Louisiana couples the Gift of Hope, eight of which conceived and five babies have been born.

"We started the program as a way to help Louisiana couples undergo IVF who could not otherwise afford it. Our clinic has always been community-minded, and this is another example of our commitment to furthering access to infertility healthcare in our state," said Dr. John Storment, founder and medical director at Fertility Answers.

