Family, friends visit Triple S on one year anniversary of Alton Sterling's death

At the Triple S convenience store Wednesday, relatives and friends of Alton Sterling gathered near the mural that's now painted on the side of the building.More >>
At the Triple S convenience store Wednesday, relatives and friends of Alton Sterling gathered near the mural that's now painted on the side of the building.More >>
Several people were arrested and a police officer was injured during a small protest that was held to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Alton Sterling.More >>
Several people were arrested and a police officer was injured during a small protest that was held to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Alton Sterling.More >>
A well-known Baton Rouge rapper was arrested after a domestic incident, officials say.More >>
A well-known Baton Rouge rapper was arrested after a domestic incident, officials say.More >>
Garrett Cedotal, 29, is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl in Plaquemine on June 23, 2017, but then leaving out for Conroe, Texas.More >>
Garrett Cedotal, 29, is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl in Plaquemine on June 23, 2017, but then leaving out for Conroe, Texas.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will receive an additional $6.4 million in disaster recovery funds for the August 2016 flood.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will receive an additional $6.4 million in disaster recovery funds for the August 2016 flood.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Mississippi state auditor ordered a company to pay up after not fulfilling promises and commitments made to the state.More >>
The Mississippi state auditor ordered a company to pay up after not fulfilling promises and commitments made to the state.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>