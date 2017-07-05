Family, friends visit Triple S on one year anniversary of Alton Sterling's death

At the Triple S convenience store Wednesday, relatives and friends of Alton Sterling gathered near the mural that's now painted on the side of the building.

Visitors left stuffed animals and flowers there in memory of Sterling. People who live near there say not much has changed in their neighborhood since the shooting. The Sterling family is frustrated with the pace of the investigation.

Representative Ted James, who was out there Wednesday, says he agrees with them.

“We need to have some justice for this family. One, if not both, of the officers needs to be fired, if not indicted. Things are happening too slow,” said James.

In May, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced there isn't enough evidence to charge Baton Rouge police officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II. The state Attorney General’s office is now investigating any possible criminal charges.

