EBR Parish schools to receive $6.4M in additional disaster funding

Garrett Cedotal, 29, is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl in Plaquemine on June 23, 2017, but then leaving out for Conroe, Texas.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will receive an additional $6.4 million in disaster recovery funds for the August 2016 flood.More >>
Several people were arrested and a police officer was injured during a small protest that was held to mark the anniversary of death of Alton Sterling.More >>
The Denham Springs Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with several vehicle burglaries.More >>
A well-known Baton Rouge rapper was arrested after a domestic incident, officials say.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a triple homicide at a barber shop business the intersection of Highway 82 and Highway 14.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
