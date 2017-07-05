EBR Parish schools to receive $6.4M in additional disaster funding

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will receive an additional $6.4 million in disaster recovery funds for the August 2016 flood.

The money from FEMA will help pay for recovery efforts, including flood cleanup, demolition of damaged buildings, debris removal, and other construction costs. Schools that will receive money are as follows:

Brookstown Middle Magnet

Greenbrier Elementary

Glen Oaks Park Elementary

Glen Oaks High

Howell Park Elementary

Lanier Elementary

Merrydale Elementary

Northdale Superintendent's Academy

Park Forest Elementary

Park Forest Middle

Twin Oaks Elementary

Westdale Middle

The money will also assist with recovery efforts at four administration buildings in the district.

EBR Parish schools have received more than $14 million thus far from FEMA. The organization has awarded more than $87 million for schools in the entire area affected by the flooding. The Public Assistance program has distributed more than $388 million to reimburse local and state governments for the repair of flood damaged facilities.

