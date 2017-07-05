EBR Parish schools to receive $6.4M in additional disaster fundi - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EBR Parish schools to receive $6.4M in additional disaster funding

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will receive an additional $6.4 million in disaster recovery funds for the August 2016 flood.

The money from FEMA will help pay for recovery efforts, including flood cleanup, demolition of damaged buildings, debris removal, and other construction costs. Schools that will receive money are as follows:

  • Brookstown Middle Magnet
  • Greenbrier Elementary
  • Glen Oaks Park Elementary
  • Glen Oaks High
  • Howell Park Elementary
  • Lanier Elementary
  • Merrydale Elementary
  • Northdale Superintendent's Academy
  • Park Forest Elementary
  • Park Forest Middle
  • Twin Oaks Elementary
  • Westdale Middle

The money will also assist with recovery efforts at four administration buildings in the district.

EBR Parish schools have received more than $14 million thus far from FEMA. The organization has awarded more than $87 million for schools in the entire area affected by the flooding. The Public Assistance program has distributed more than $388 million to reimburse local and state governments for the repair of flood damaged facilities.

