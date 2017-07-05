Registered sex offender returns to Iberville Parish to face charges

Garrett Cedotal, 29, did not say a word as he was escorted out to a deputy's vehicle. Cedotal is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl in Plaquemine on June 23, 2017, but then leaving out for Conroe, Texas.

Cedotal was brought back to Louisiana on Wednesday. He first went to Ascension Parish where he was accused of violating his probation.

"He violated his conditions of probation there and he violated some residency requirements," said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Cedotal pleaded to indecent behavior with a juvenile in 2015 for allegedly touching a 12-year-old girl inappropriately. Instead of having to serve any time behind bars, he was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and had to register as a sex offender.

Because he was a registered sex offender, the address he provided is where he had to live. Instead, Sheriff Stassi said he had just recently met a woman and was at her home with her and her young children.

"You are not to be living around any children other than your own and you cannot be in the presence of children under the age of 17 if you're a registered sex offender," said Sheriff Stassi.

Sheriff Stassi said the woman claims Cedotal had told her about his previous arrest and despite that, she went to work leaving Cedotal with her young children. Now, a grand jury will decide if she too should face any charges.

"She left this man in the home with her children, which gave him access to these children with no supervision," said Sheriff Stassi.

Cedotal is charged with felony sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

