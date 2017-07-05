Woman wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries at Denham Spr - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries at Denham Springs Walmart

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: Denham Springs Police Department Source: Denham Springs Police Department
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

The Denham Springs Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with several vehicle burglaries.

Officials say these burglaries occurred at the Denham Springs Walmart. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman, or her whereabouts, is encouraged to call the Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

