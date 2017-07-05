Donation drive planned to benefit Nick Tullier, deputy injured in last year's police ambush shooting

A well-known Baton Rouge rapper was arrested after a domestic incident, officials say.More >>
A donation drive, called Deaux-Nate for a Deaux-Nut, will be held to raise money for Deputy Nick Tullier's continued recovery after he was shot in the police ambush attack on July 17, 2016.More >>
Several people were arrested and a police officer was injured during a small protest that was held to mark the anniversary of death of Alton Sterling.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, July 4.More >>
A 35-year-old man died after crashing an ATV in St. James Parish.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the two suspects responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
