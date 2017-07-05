Several arrested at Sterling protest outside of BRPD headquarters

Several people were arrested and a police officer was injured during a small protest that was held to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Alton Sterling.

Roughly two dozen protesters with the New Black Panther Party lined up outside the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters Wednesday afternoon. When they were asked to leave because they did not have a permit to protest, chaos erupted.

According to officials, an incident occurred to cause a physical altercation between protestors and officers. Police deployed Tasers to subdue the individuals.

At New Black Panther protest outside @BRPD HQ, police tased and detained handful of protestors after they did not leave the property @WAFB pic.twitter.com/pfcet4XcAN — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) July 5, 2017

During the struggle, an officer was reportedly accidentally stunned.

Officials confirm that seven people (four males and three females) were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Alton Sterling was shot and killed by a Baton Rouge police officer on July 5, 2016.

