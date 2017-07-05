Protesters released on bond after incident outside BRPD headquarters

L to R: Denise Gillyard of Forest Park, Ga., Latroy Franklin of Morrow, Ga., Adam Fraser of Atlanta, Ga., Rosalyn Scott of Baton Rouge, Krystal Sonia of Houston, Texas, Michael Stanfield of Shreveport, and Donald Williams of Richmond, TX. (Source: EBRSO)

Seven people were arrested and a police officer was injured during a small protest held to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Alton Sterling.

The Baton Rouge Police Department took into custody Denise Gillyard of Forest Park, Ga., Latroy Franklin of Morrow, Ga., Adam Fraser of Atlanta, Ga., Rosalyn Scott of Baton Rouge, Krystal Sonia of Houston, Texas, Michael Stanfield of Shreveport, and Donald Williams of Richmond, TX.

Records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison show that all have been released.

According to the probable cause report, all seven are members of the New Black Panther Party.

On July 5 around 1 p.m. while protesting at the BRPD Headquarters on Arline Hwy., authorities say the seven ignored several "loud verbal commands" to "disperse and vacate" from the headquarters.

Police say the seven members of the political group refused to leave and remained on the property, which caused officers to attempt to take them into custody for the disturbance.

While attempting to arrest the group, police say Williams allegedly hit an officer on the arm and chest with a "taser probe" which they say "caused muscle disfunction" in the officer.

Police also say Fraser allegedly lunged at an officer with his fist clenched and the officer had to physically fight him until he was arrested. Upon arrest, police say Fraser continued to threaten officers and say he would sue them and have them fired.

According to the probable cause report, while taking Franklin into custody, he attempted to break free by "pulling and swinging his arms wildly."

The report also says officers noticed Sonia was attempting to interfere with other officers during the arrest, which caused them to tase her to the ground and take her into custody. Police say Sonia stated "I hope you like your pension and your job, because I'm gonna take it," as she was being arrested.

Sonia has been arrested at least one other time during protests in Baton Rouge.

All seven were charged with entry and remaining after forbidden and resisting an officer. Franklin had an added charge of battery on an officer. Williams also received additional charges of battery on an officer and aggravated battery for the alleged taser incident.

Both Sonia and Fraser were charged with public intimidation for their alleged verbal statements.

As of July 6, all seven arrested have been released on bonds set at following amounts:

Denis Gillyard - $1,500

Latroy Franklin - $1,500

Adam Fraser - $3,500

Rosalyn Scott - $1,500

Krystal Sonia - $3,000

Michael Stanfield - $500

Donald Williams - $8,000

ORIGINAL STORY

Chaos erupted in front of Baton Rouge Police headquarters on Airline Hwy. around 1 p.m. Wednesday, after about two dozen protesters did not respond to calls from officers to move away from an entrance to BRPD grounds.

Police say those protesters “attempted to storm the police barricade.” Officers then tased several protesters and tackled them to the ground.

"You can protest, you can do what you need to do, we just ask that you do it in an orderly way,” said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a media spokesperson for BRPD.

Most of the protesters were part of the New Black Panther Party. At least one sustained an injury to the leg in the scuffle.

“We was assaulted, we had people bleeding out of their mouths,” said Malik Mau Mau, a member of the party.

At New Black Panther protest outside @BRPD HQ, police tased and detained handful of protestors after they did not leave the property @WAFB pic.twitter.com/pfcet4XcAN — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) July 5, 2017

The protest came on the one year anniversary of the shooting death of Alton Sterling, who died at the hands of BRPD officers in the early morning hours of July 5, 2016. Protesters called for what they described as “justice” in the Sterling case.

“I want to see an officer charged, convicted, and imprisoned,” said Mau Mau.

BRPD later released an image showing what they claim is a member of the Panthers holding a taser during the incident. One member of BRPD was tased during the scuffle, though officials say it is unclear who stunned the officer.

“We was holding our line, they could have held their line. We weren’t advance on them, they advanced on us,” said Mau Mau.

“We want you to protest, we just want you to do the right way,” said McKneely.

The seven protesters – four males and three females – were arrested on misdemeanor charges, including remaining after forbidden and resisting arrest.

A film crew was also at the protest to record the Panthers, and at least one of the protesters arrested was wearing a microphone at the time.

