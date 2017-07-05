Rapper Webbie arrested for alleged domestic abuse incident at Baton Rouge hotel

A well-known Baton Rouge rapper was arrested after a domestic incident, officials say.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Webster Gradney, Jr., 31, better known as "Webbie," is charged with second-degree battery, false imprisonment, and domestic abuse by strangulation.

Police were called to a hotel on Constitution Ave at roughly 5 a.m.

The victim told police that Gradney tried to choke and hit her. He then allegedly refused to let her leave the room.

"The victim advised [Gradney] and his entourage held her against her will in [the room] for approximately two hours and took her cell phone away from her," states the probable cause report. "The victim advised every time she would try to run out of the room, [Gradney] would catch her and hit her with his fist or the belt."

The probable cause report states that Gradney and the victim both live in Georgia. However, Gradney was born and raised in Baton Rouge.

Gradney was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

