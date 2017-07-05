35-year-old man dies after crashing ATV

A 35-year-old man died after crashing an ATV in St. James Parish.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Michael Mohon of Paulina died after he lost control of the ATV. It happened on LA 642 on Tuesday, July 4.

Investigators say they do not know what caused Mohon to lose control.

A toxicology sample is being analyzed to see if impairment was a factor.

